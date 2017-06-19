 »   »   » Unhappy With The Special Treatment! Shahrukh Khan Rejected Padmavati Because Of Deepika Padukone?

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his prestigious project Padmavati, he offered Shahrukh Khan an important role in the movie, but the superstar rejected it.

And you will be shocked to know that it has something to do with Deepika Padukone, with whom Shahrukh shares a great rapport. Reportedly, SLB had also approached Hrithik Roshan for the role but he too said no. More details below.

What Happened Exactly... According to DNA, '' All the big stars rejected the film because the title was based on Deepika Padukone's character.'' They Were Unhappy With The Title They all wanted Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the title as it was focusing on the female lead but SLB didn't do so. They Had Only One Condition According to Rajeev Masand, "Bhansali stuck with his leading lady even after top male stars offered to star in it.'' It Revolved Around The Heroine ''Only if the director was willing to change the title to sound less like it revolved around the heroine.'' Deepika Is Returning The Favour Now Deepika is returning the favour by standing firmly by Bhansali's side, focusing solely on Padmavati.'' Even When... ''Even as her co-actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are dividing their time between Bhansali's set and ad-films, appearances, and the like." Padmavati's Story Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is based on oppressive ruler Alauddin Khilji's obsession for Rani Padmavati. Release Date The movie Will hit the theatres on 17 Nov 2017.

