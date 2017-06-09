 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan’s Smart Move: Averts Clash With Akshay Kumar, Shifts Jab Harry Met Sejal To This Date!

Imtiaz Ali's next movie Jab Harry Met Sejal - starring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma - has now been set for release on August 4, thereby averting a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, sources in the know of the development have said.

After months of speculation, it was officially revealed by Shahrukh, Anushka and Imtiaz through their social media handles late on Thursday night that the movie is titled Jab Harry Met Sejal - an obvious take on the Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

