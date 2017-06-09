 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Are REALLY WORRIED! Aryan Khan INJURES Himself Badly; To Undergo A Surgery

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri are facing a tough time as their son Aryan Khan has injured himself badly while playing a match.

The injury is so severe that it needs immediate medical attention. Not just that, the doctors have advised Aryan Khan to go for a surgery too. Read what happened exactly below.

Shahrukh Will Be Missing IIFA This Year According to a report in DNA, ''Like last year, this time, too, Shahrukh Khan will be missing the IIFA Awards in July.'' SRK Does Not Want Two Trips Together SRK has to travel soon after the awards, for personal reasons, and he doesn't want to do two trips so close to each other. Aryan Khan Needs Medical Attention ''His elder son Aryan suffered an injury, and he needs medical care.'' Aryan Broke His Nose "Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan broke his nose while playing football at school.'' Doctors Have Advised Him Surgery ''Aryan is already on medication, but the doctors have advised him to undergo surgery.'' SRK Will Be Travelling For Aryan's Surgery ''SRK will be travelling abroad for that. It has been scheduled around the same time as the award function, and his priorities are very clear.'' He Wants To Be With Aryan "The concerned father will obviously prefer being by his son's side." Meanwhile... On the work front Shahrukh Khan would be soon seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which will release on August 4.

The film is being directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Anushka Sharma.

Also Read: Raabta Movie Review: Live Audience Update