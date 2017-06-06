 »   »   » HE ONCE THREW HER OUT OF 5 FILMS! Is Aishwarya Rai The Reason Shahrukh Khan Wants To Do SLB's Next?

Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's on-screen bond was magical in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. But Shahrukh did not take Aishwarya in any of his films as a lead actress post the movie.

Also Read: LOVE FINDS ITS WAY! Prabhas All Set To Leave For China With Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty

It was said that Shahrukh dropped her out of almost five films at that time (more about it later!) but has now shown interest in working with her in SLB's next.

The Secret Meeting According to India. com, ''Aishwarya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a hush-hush meeting on the sets of Padmavati in Mumbai to discuss the project.'' Love Saga Of Sahir Ludhianvi And Amrita Pritam There were reports that Bhansali wanted Shahrukh Khan to play Sahir in the film. Later Abhishek Bachchan Was Also Considered It is said that Abhishek Bachchan was the second choice to play the role of Sahir in the movie opposite Aishwarya. Now SRK Might Say 'Yes' To The Movie Since Aishwarya Is Doing It A source has informed that Shahrukh Khan is the original choice of the movie and with Aishwarya Rai onboard, the actor might say 'yes' to the project. And SLB would soon finalise them for the film. Why Shahrukh Didn't Take Aishwarya As A Lead In His Films? When Aish and SRK were working together on Devdas, there were reports that they had signed five films together. But SRK told the makers that he did not want to work with Aish. When Aishwarya Was Asked About SRK's Decision Of Not Working With Her Aishwarya had told Simi Grewal, "At a time there was talk about a couple of films we will be working in together.'' No Explanations Were Given To Her ''And then suddenly they were happening with no explanation, whatsoever. I never had the answer to why." They Never Intended To Explain! "If people have to explain, they would. If they never did, they never intended to.'' I Will Not Ask Why ''I am not somebody who would go to someone and ask why?'' My Dignity Is Extremely Precious To Me ''For me, my dignity is extremely precious to me and that is something which I hold dear to me." Why Shahrukh Khan Took This Step Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's cold war started when Salman Khan created ruckus on Chalte Chalte's sets and made it impossible for the shoot to take place. Did Shahrukh Take Salman's Side? After that incident, Shahrukh Khan took Salman Khan's side, who was his good friend at that time, and kicked Aishwarya Rai out of the film without any explanation. When Shahrukh Realised His Mistake Shahrukh Khan did say sorry to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for what he did but after 6-7 years.

Those who are unaware, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did cameo roles for Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.