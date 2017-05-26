 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor & Farhan Akhtar Are Planning A Secret Vacation?

Shraddha Kapoor & Farhan Akhtar Are Planning A Secret Vacation?

By:
Rumours are doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor's relationship is getting stronger by the day and a report in Filmfare also revealed that the duo are "going stronger than ever."

It is now rumoured that the alleged couple are planning a secret holiday away from the prying eyes of the media and their relationship is getting serious. However, Farhan and Shraddha have not confirmed their relationship publicly and have kept it hush hush.

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar are reportedly planning for a secret holiday.

The duo want to get away from the prying eyes of the media.

Of course, who doesn't want to go on a holiday? They have every right to do so!

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar are rumoured to be dating each other.

It was also rumoured that Farhan's divorce to Adhuna was because of Shraddha's closeness to him.

However, their relationship has not been confirmed and has only remained as rumours.

Shraddha and Farhan were last seen in the musical film Rock On 2.

Rock On 2 fared very badly at the box office and was a disaster.

Farhan Akhtar blamed the Rock On 2 failure on demonetisation.

The songs of Rock On 2 were so bad, that nobody knows even one song from the film.

Rock On 2 was nothing but a complete disaster at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor also swooned to a song in Rock On 2.

Shraddha Kapoor also performed many live shows to promote Rock On 2.

