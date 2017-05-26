 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor & Farhan Akhtar Are Planning A Secret Vacation?

Rumours are doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor's relationship is getting stronger by the day and a report in Filmfare also revealed that the duo are "going stronger than ever."

It is now rumoured that the alleged couple are planning a secret holiday away from the prying eyes of the media and their relationship is getting serious. However, Farhan and Shraddha have not confirmed their relationship publicly and have kept it hush hush.