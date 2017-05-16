 »   »   » Gives A Damn About Baahubali 2! Shraddha Kapoor Gave A Shocking Reply When Offered Prabhas' Saaho

Prabhas is a world-famous star now after the huge success of his recently released film Baahubali 2. It is said that many directors are dying to cast him in their Bollywood films.

But when Shraddha Kapoor was offered Saaho opposite Prabhas, she gave them a totally unexpected reply. Not just Shraddha, even Disha Patani was considered for the role. Read what happened below.

Makers Of Saaho Wanted A Bollywood Actress For Prabhas According to DNA, ''The makers of Saaho wanted a Bollywood actress opposite Prabhas to give their film a pan-India appeal and for that they wanted someone who was beautiful, Indian and emotive.'' Shraddha Kapoor Was Their First Choice A source revealed, "Shraddha was our first choice. She heard us out and was almost jumping with excitement during the narration.''

The Team Ran From Her House After Hearing Her Reply ''Then, she quoted a price that had the team running out of her residence as fast as possible."

Shraddha Wanted Rs 8 Crore To Work Opposite Prabhas "She wanted Rs 8 crore. We were shocked. We don't pay that kind of money to actors in Telugu cinema.''

Shraddha Loved The Script ''But she wouldn't budge. She was like, ‘I love the script and I'd love to work with Prabhas.'''

But... '''But the price remains unchanged.' 'We fled,' says the insider.''

When They Spoke To Disha Patani "She started her career in Telugu cinema. So we thought she would be keenly interested in the project, as it stars Prabhas."

Disha's Starry Tantrums "Disha wouldn't meet us. When she finally did, she said she'd let us know.''

She Demanded Rs 5 Crore ''Later, her team members informed​ us that she liked the script, but would want Rs 5 crore as her fee.''

Who Pays Disha This Much In Bollywood? ''We want to know which Bollywood producer pays Disha that kind of money? the source added."



Well, we are as shocked as you are!