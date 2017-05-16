 »   »   » Gives A Damn About Baahubali 2! Shraddha Kapoor Gave A Shocking Reply When Offered Prabhas' Saaho

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Prabhas is a world-famous star now after the huge success of his
recently released film Baahubali 2. It is said that many directors
are dying to cast him in their Bollywood films.
But when Shraddha Kapoor was offered Saaho opposite Prabhas, she
gave them a totally unexpected reply. Not just Shraddha, even Disha
Patani was considered for the role. Read what happened below.
Makers Of Saaho Wanted A
Bollywood Actress For Prabhas
According to DNA, ''The makers of Saaho wanted a Bollywood
actress opposite Prabhas to give their film a pan-India appeal and
for that they wanted someone who was beautiful, Indian and
emotive.''
Shraddha Kapoor Was Their First
Choice
A source revealed, "Shraddha was our first choice. She heard us
out and was almost jumping with excitement during the
narration.''
The Team Ran From Her House
After Hearing Her Reply
''Then, she quoted a price that had the team running out of her
residence as fast as possible."
Shraddha Wanted Rs 8 Crore To
Work Opposite Prabhas
"She wanted Rs 8 crore. We were shocked. We don't pay that kind
of money to actors in Telugu cinema.''
Shraddha Loved The Script
''But she wouldn't budge. She was like, ‘I love the script and
I'd love to work with Prabhas.'''
But...
'''But the price remains unchanged.' 'We fled,' says the
insider.''
When They Spoke To Disha
Patani
"She started her career in Telugu cinema. So we thought she
would be keenly interested in the project, as it stars
Prabhas."
Disha's Starry Tantrums
"Disha wouldn't meet us. When she finally did, she said she'd
let us know.''
She Demanded Rs 5 Crore
''Later, her team members informed us that she liked the
script, but would want Rs 5 crore as her fee.''
Who Pays Disha This Much In
Bollywood?
''We want to know which Bollywood producer pays Disha that kind
of money? the source added."
Well, we are as shocked as you are!
