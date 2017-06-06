WAR Of The Heroines! Shraddha Kapoor Wants To Replace Disha Patani In Baaghi 2!
Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi was a superhit at the box office and film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala has started preparations for the sequel Baaghi 2 and casted Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. It is now reported that Shraddha Kapoor wants to replace Disha Patani in the film as she wants to be the leading heroine again.
"Disha was the first choice for Baaghi, but they wanted a saleable actress, so they replaced her with Shraddha at the time. Now, Shraddha wants to do the film as she wants a commercial film in her kitty, and the makers want to cash in on Disha's relationship with Tiger," revealed a source.
"Disha was to be cast opposite Tiger in Baaghi, but she was replaced by Shraddha," revealed a source.
"Now, the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala is casting her (Disha) opposite the actor in Baaghi 2," quipped the source.
"It's destiny, she (Disha) was meant to work with this team," concluded the source close to the film.
We're sure Baaghi 2 will be a bigger hit than its prequel Baaghi which released in 2016.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's alleged relationship can help Baaghi 2 at the box office.
In terms of economics, Sajid Nadiadwala has taken the right decision in casting Disha Patani.
At the nearing of Baaghi 2 release, rumours will be ripe about Tiger and Disha's relationship.
The rumours can create hype for Baaghi 2 and in return it'll benefit in terms of more footfalls in the theatres.