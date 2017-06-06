 »   »   » WAR Of The Heroines! Shraddha Kapoor Wants To Replace Disha Patani In Baaghi 2!

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi was a superhit at the box office and film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala has started preparations for the sequel Baaghi 2 and casted Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. It is now reported that Shraddha Kapoor wants to replace Disha Patani in the film as she wants to be the leading heroine again.

"Disha was the first choice for Baaghi, but they wanted a saleable actress, so they replaced her with Shraddha at the time. Now, Shraddha wants to do the film as she wants a commercial film in her kitty, and the makers want to cash in on Disha's relationship with Tiger," revealed a source.