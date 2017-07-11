 »   »   » A ROYAL AFFAIR! Sonam Kapoor Is GETTING MARRIED; Anil Kapoor All Set To Fix The Wedding Date!

It's time for celebrations for all Sonam Kapoor fans. If recent rumours are to be believed, the actress is all set to tie the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja.

Sonam is dating Anand since a long time now and thinks he would make a perfect life partner. Can't wait to know more? Then scroll down to read the inside details.

Sonam Kapoor Has Found Love... According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Anil's eldest offspring, Sonam Kapoor, has found her life partner in Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja.'' Anil Wants To Fix The Date ASAP ''And father Anil, is urging his daughter tie the knot at the earliest.'' Anil Feels There Is No Need For The Delay A source close to the family informed, "Since Sonam is sure of her feelings for Anand, her father feels there is no need to delay the marriage.'' But Sonam's Friends Do Not Want Her To Get Married So Soon ''Of course, friends are advising Sonam and her dad against her marriage so soon.'' It Might Affect Her Career ''They believe that it would affect her Bollywood career.'' Sonam Not Bothered About Such Things But Sonam is not bothered about such things. They will marry as soon as they both sort out the practical issues." The Best Part Is.. ''The good thing about Anil's future son-in-law is that the bride's father likes him.'' Sonam's Entire Family Loves Him "Not only Anil, Sonam's entire family dotes on Anand.''

