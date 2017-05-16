 »   »   » After Kabali, Superstar Rajinikanth To Romance Huma Qureshi In Pa Ranjith's Next!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Superstar Rajinikanth has romanced beautiful ladies like
Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Amy Jackson, Sonakshi Sinha and
Radhika Apte in his movies and this time, he's all set to romance
Huma Qureshi in PA Ranjith's next.
The Kabali director PA Ranjith is keen to cast Huma Qureshi as
the leading lady and the film will go on floors on May 28, 2017. A
source close to the movie informed Mid-Day,
"The makers were looking for someone with a strong screen
presence as it's a performance oriented role. Huma will play
Rajinikanth's love interest. She is really excited. They start
shooting in Mumbai from May 28 and Huma will start prep soon."
Rajinikanth-Huma
Rajinikanth is all set to romance Huma Qureshi in Pa Ranjith's
next.
Rajini-Aish
In 2010, Rajinikanth was paired alongside Aishwarya Rai in the
movie Robo.
Amy-Rajinikanth
Amy Jackson would be seen in Rajinikanth's upcoming flick Robo
2.0.
Rajini-Deepika
Rajinikanth starred alongside Deepika Padukone in the film
Kochadaiiyaan in 2014.
Radhika-Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth and Radhika Apte made a wonderful pair in the movie
Kabali.
Kabali
Pa Ranjith's Kabali fared well at the box office but the
audiences were not really satisfied with the movie.
Radhika-Rajini
Rajinikanth is all set to work with the Kabali director Pa
Ranjith all over again in his next.
Rajini-Sonakshi
Rajinikanth was paired alongside Sonakshi Sinha in the movie
Lingaa in 2014.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi is very excited to be paired alongside superstar
Rajinikanth in Pa Ranjith's next.
Rajinikanth
Pa Ranjith's upcoming film will go on floors on May 28,
2017.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:57 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...