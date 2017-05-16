 »   »   » After Kabali, Superstar Rajinikanth To Romance Huma Qureshi In Pa Ranjith's Next!

After Kabali, Superstar Rajinikanth To Romance Huma Qureshi In Pa Ranjith's Next!

After romancing Aishwarya Rai, Amy Jackson, Deepika Padukone & Radhika Apte, Rajinikanth is all set to romance Huma Qureshi in Pa Ranjith's next. Film to go on floors on May 28, 2017.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Superstar Rajinikanth has romanced beautiful ladies like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Amy Jackson, Sonakshi Sinha and Radhika Apte in his movies and this time, he's all set to romance Huma Qureshi in PA Ranjith's next.

The Kabali director PA Ranjith is keen to cast Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and the film will go on floors on May 28, 2017. A source close to the movie informed Mid-Day,

"The makers were looking for someone with a strong screen presence as it's a performance oriented role. Huma will play Rajinikanth's love interest. She is really excited. They start shooting in Mumbai from May 28 and Huma will start prep soon."

Rajinikanth-Huma

Rajinikanth-Huma

Rajinikanth is all set to romance Huma Qureshi in Pa Ranjith's next.

Rajini-Aish

Rajini-Aish

In 2010, Rajinikanth was paired alongside Aishwarya Rai in the movie Robo.

Amy-Rajinikanth

Amy-Rajinikanth

Amy Jackson would be seen in Rajinikanth's upcoming flick Robo 2.0.

Rajini-Deepika

Rajini-Deepika

Rajinikanth starred alongside Deepika Padukone in the film Kochadaiiyaan in 2014.

Radhika-Rajinikanth

Radhika-Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Radhika Apte made a wonderful pair in the movie Kabali.

Kabali

Kabali

Pa Ranjith's Kabali fared well at the box office but the audiences were not really satisfied with the movie.

Radhika-Rajini

Radhika-Rajini

Rajinikanth is all set to work with the Kabali director Pa Ranjith all over again in his next.

Rajini-Sonakshi

Rajini-Sonakshi

Rajinikanth was paired alongside Sonakshi Sinha in the movie Lingaa in 2014.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is very excited to be paired alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Pa Ranjith's next.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

Pa Ranjith's upcoming film will go on floors on May 28, 2017.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: rajinikanth
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:57 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos