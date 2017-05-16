 »   »   » After Kabali, Superstar Rajinikanth To Romance Huma Qureshi In Pa Ranjith's Next!

Superstar Rajinikanth has romanced beautiful ladies like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Amy Jackson, Sonakshi Sinha and Radhika Apte in his movies and this time, he's all set to romance Huma Qureshi in PA Ranjith's next.

The Kabali director PA Ranjith is keen to cast Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and the film will go on floors on May 28, 2017. A source close to the movie informed Mid-Day,

"The makers were looking for someone with a strong screen presence as it's a performance oriented role. Huma will play Rajinikanth's love interest. She is really excited. They start shooting in Mumbai from May 28 and Huma will start prep soon."