 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS: What Happened When Shahrukh Khan & Brad Pitt Shared A Stage Together?

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, who enjoys global recognition, landed in India on Wednesday morning on a surprise visit avoiding shutterbugs and paparazzi to promote his forthcoming Netflix film, War Machine.

Much to our surprise, he was seen indulging in conversation with B-town 'Baadshah' Shahrukh Khan and the duo was seen bonding with each other like an old friend.

SURPRISE!!! There were hints that Brad Pitt may stop over in India after completing his Tokyo press tour, and it came as a pleasant surprise when he entered the conference room with a wide beaming smile along with SRK. Their Bromance Has Become The Talk Of The Town.. The main motive of calling the event might have been "War Machine", but all the focus was on the brewing bromance between the two stalwarts of the entertainment world. We’re Loving It! It all started when Pitt asked SRK to get on the stage before him, saying "Bro, you first" to shaking hands and then sharing inside industry jokes. But, Did SRK Make Brad Pitt Wait? However, it is not clear if SRK, who is infamous for being late at events, made Pitt wait as the press conference was delayed by over half an hour, and SRK was seen entering the venue at 5.46 p.m when it was scheduled to start at 5.30 p.m. What Does Brad Pitt Think About Bollywood? Most of the people in the west associate Bollywood with dancing and singing, and Pitt also carries the same image. He says he cannot sing or dance and that is the main reason he will never be able to make it big in Bollywood. Brad Was All Praise For India "I have great respect for Indian cinema because it has its own film language, its own stars and has created place of its own... That is what we enjoy over there," Pitt during a conversation with Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan here. Brad Says, “I Can’t Dance” As SRK said that an action and dance film takes upto 120 days to shoot and a simple film 70 days, Pitt exclaimed: "It's the same there. But we don't have dance. I will never make it in Bollywood. I can't dance." SRK Pulls Brad’s Legs Then SRK said: "Oh, we'll make you dance. We make everyone dance", and went on to explain his signature move.

War Machine is a satirical comedy with Pitt essaying role of US General Glen McMahon, who is tough but over-confident with an only aim to lead his army towards victory in Afghanistan, and win the war. It will stream on the US-based on-demand streaming website from Friday.