 »   »   » Inside Details! What Shahrukh Khan Did When Two Crew Members Got Hurt On The Sets Of His Film

The news about the mishap on the sets of Shahrukh Khan's next film with Aanand L Rai went viral on the Internet instantly. Earlier it was reported that a large ceiling fell over two of the crew members on the sets injuring them but later it was revealed it was a service ladder which fell on them.

Shahrukh Khan was not on the sets when this happened but he got very disturbed when he came to know about it.

A Heavy Ladder Fell On Them A source revealed to Bollywood Life, "On Sunday afternoon, while setting up lights and re-arranging the backgrounds, a heavy ladder fell on two assistants, injuring them.'' SRK Was Not On The Sets ''The star was not on the sets when it happened. They were immediately rushed to the hospital for first-aid.'' Shahrukh Was Extremely Concerned ‘'SRK was extremely concerned. He is a producer himself and takes extra precautions on his own film's sets.'' King Khan Requested Pack-up ‘'While it was not a major accident, SRK requested pack-up for the day." What Aanand L Rai Said ''A ladder almost fell on an associate DOP and she got a little hurt.'' Nothing To Worry About ''The person who stopped the ladder falling on her also hurt his hand a bit but they were treated medically, and we resumed shoot the next day. It was nothing to worry about."

Shahrukh Khan began shooting for Aanand's film just last week. He is playing a dwarf in the movie. The film also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.