 »   »   » 102 Not Out First Look: A Grumpy Rishi Kapoor Doesn't Look Pleased With His 'Dad' Amitabh Bachchan!

Recently Rishi Kapoor had revealed on Twitter that he will
be teaming up with Amitabh Bachchan after a very long
time for a film. He had tweeted, "Always a pleasure and an honour
to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For
further details ,stay tuned!!!"
Immediately, various speculations began about the mystery
project and we had even told you that the grapevine was abuzz about
the duo collaborating for Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out.
Meanwhile Chintuji had again tweeted yesterday,"Wonderful to
work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji,
it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!" Well, it turns out that our guess was spot on!
As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the two legendary
actors are all set to be seen in 102 Not Out. What's even more
interesting is that Big B will play 102-year old father while Rishi
will be playing the role of his 75-year-old son.
Here's the first look of the movie...
Reportedly, the film is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's
successful Gujarati play by the same name.
Director Umesh Shukla was quoted as saying, "Amitji and Rishiji
are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati
characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had
certain references in my mind which we used to create their
look."
He further added, ""I had produced the original play and knew it
could be turned into a film for its unique plot and humour. Saumya
has written the film brilliantly."
We hear that the team has been shooting in Mumbai and will
continue to do so until the end of the month. Then, they will be
resuming in the month of July and are planning to wrap it by
July-end.
And guess what! The two legends will be seen speaking
a few lines in Gujarati in the film and have started working on
their diction.
Talking about it, Umesh said, "They are already good with the
language and have a tutor on the set to guide them. All of us are
having a blast. Both are extremely dedicated actors and have their
own methods of working. We did a three-four days workshop last
month and it was so much fun!"
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 11:45 [IST]
