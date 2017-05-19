 »   »   » 102 Not Out First Look: A Grumpy Rishi Kapoor Doesn't Look Pleased With His 'Dad' Amitabh Bachchan!

Recently Rishi Kapoor had revealed on Twitter that he will be teaming up with Amitabh Bachchan after a very long time for a film. He had tweeted, "Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details ,stay tuned!!!"

Immediately, various speculations began about the mystery project and we had even told you that the grapevine was abuzz about the duo collaborating for Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out.



Meanwhile Chintuji had again tweeted yesterday,"Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!" Well, it turns out that our guess was spot on!

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the two legendary actors are all set to be seen in 102 Not Out. What's even more interesting is that Big B will play 102-year old father while Rishi will be playing the role of his 75-year-old son.



Here's the first look of the movie...



Reportedly, the film is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name.



Director Umesh Shukla was quoted as saying, "Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look."



He further added, ""I had produced the original play and knew it could be turned into a film for its unique plot and humour. Saumya has written the film brilliantly."

We hear that the team has been shooting in Mumbai and will continue to do so until the end of the month. Then, they will be resuming in the month of July and are planning to wrap it by July-end.

And guess what! The two legends will be seen speaking a few lines in Gujarati in the film and have started working on their diction.



Talking about it, Umesh said, "They are already good with the language and have a tutor on the set to guide them. All of us are having a blast. Both are extremely dedicated actors and have their own methods of working. We did a three-four days workshop last month and it was so much fun!"





