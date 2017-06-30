 »   »   » 17 Years Of Refugee: These BTS Pictures Of Abhishek Bachchan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Are Pure Gold!

J. P Dutta's Refugee marked the debut of two star kids- Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The cross-border love story was loved by the audience for its poignant story-telling and melodious songs.

As the film completes 17 years today, Dutta's daughter Nidhi shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets to take us down the memory...

Nostalgic Bytes Nidhi tweeted a collage of behind-the-scenes pictures from the Refugee sets which featured Abhishek and Kareena engrossed in a deep discussion with J.P Dutta. This Is How Abhishek And Kareena Looked Like At The Refugee Premiere Indeed, time flies and how! Abhishek Bachchan's First Photoshoot For Refugee Ab Jr looked every bit the strapping soldier in his first photo shoot. Refugee Held The Record Of The Highest Opening Day On Its Release Yes, that's true! As per a Box office India, Refugee opened at Rs 1.56 crore (Rs 1,56,00,000). At the time of its release it opened bigger than other big releases of that year, be it Aamir Khan's Mela, Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai, Shahrukh Khan's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani etc. and became the highest opener ever of Bollywood back then. Kareena Had Turned Down This Film For Refugee Originally, Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai...However, she chose to make her debut in Bollywood with Refugee instead.

Interestingly, 17 years later, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to reunite with J.P Dutta for his next film Paltan.