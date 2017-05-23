25 Days Of 'Baahubali 2', Film Continues Its Golden Run
Baahubali 2 completes 25 days at the Box Office and its fever is still on among the movie buffs.
It's been 25 days since the release of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", and the film is continuing its phenomenal run in cinemas across the country, feel trade pundits.
Having amassed over Rs 1500 crore and still counting, "Baahubali
2" has crushed all existing box office records.
"The film in unstoppable in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra
Pradesh. In the three states, it has done record business,
surpassing all previous records. In Tamil Nadu, it has even beaten
the record of Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', which was the sole Tamil
film to have grossed over Rs 100 crore," trade analyst Trinath told
IANS.
In the Telugu states, the film has grossed over Rs 200
crore.
"It's the biggest Telugu hit and it's got no competition until
the next major Telugu release which is easily a month away. While
the recent Telugu release has opened well at the box office, its
impact will have very little effect on the run of 'Baahubali 2'," a
leading distributor told IANS on the condition of
anonymity.
He added: "The film so far has grossed a whopping Rs 281 crore
from Andhra and Telangana. It's going to be nearly impossible for
any Telugu film to even think of breaking this record."
In Kerala, where the film is inching close to breaking the
record of Mohanlal's "Pulimurugan", it is going strong at the
ticket window.
According to Global United Media, the film's Kerala distributor,
the film has so far grossed over Rs 60 crore.
In the US, "Baahubali 2" is the first Indian film to mint over
$20 million at the ticket window, according to its distributor
Great India Films.
The Hindi version of the film, released via filmmaker Karan
Johar, has netted a whopping Rs 478 crore so far.
"'Baahubali 2'. Week 1: Rs 247 crore Week 2: Rs 143.25 crore
Week 3: Rs 69.75 crore Weekend 4: Rs 18.30 crore. Total: Rs 478.30
crore nett. Hindi," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on
Monday.
Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists,
the film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an
ancient kingdom between two brothers.
The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.