 »   »   » POSTER: 'A Gentleman' Sidharth Malhotra & His Lady Love Jacqueline Fernandez Have A Thing For Action

For those who came in late, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film Reload has been rechristened to 'A Gentleman'.

The makers recently released the first look posters of the action adventure and it's quirkiness is already winning over us. Have a look at it here...



An Action Fest 'Gentleman' Style This morning we came across this brand new poster and boy, the lead pair, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are killin' it with their swag!

Sid Knows How To Handle Pressure Earlier, they had released a poster where a dapper looking Sidharth Malhotra is seen handling the pressure- the cooker and the gun with ease! Quite a multitasker naa!

Plot Of A Gentleman 'A Gentleman' revolves a simpleton Gaurav, (Sidharth Malhotra) who wants to settle down with Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez).

Little does he know about Kavya's thoughts about him who wants him to shed his gentleman image and be a little more adventurous in life. But his life gets topsy-turvy as he lands in Mumbai for a project.

The Release Date Of The Film Directed by Raj & DK, 'A Gentleman' is slated to hit the silver screens on 25th August.



Meanwhile what do you folks think about the film's first look posters? Do let us know your thoughts!