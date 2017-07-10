 »   »   » A Gentleman Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Gives Double Dose Of Fun! View Here

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer A Gentleman is out and shows Sidharth in a double role, one of a hard working man named Gaurav and the other is a street goon named Rishi. Now are Gaurav and Rishi the same? Watch the trailer below to find out!

Sidharth Malhotra opened up as saying about his role in the movie, "One side of the character wants a simple, happy life with a nice house, family and he has a sense of humour. The other side of the character is outlandish, aggressive and one who jumps out of a 60-storey building."

A Gentleman is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2017. The film is directed by Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

