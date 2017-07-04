PASSIONATE LOVE! A Red HOT Lisa Haydon Shares A Lip-Lock With Her Hubby Dino Lalvani
New mommy Lisa Haydon recently made an appearance with her husband Dino Lalvani at the Paris Haute Couture. The stunning actress recently gave birth to a baby boy whom the couple have named Zack.
Coming back to the event, Lisa later took to her Instagram handle and shared few pictures which will leave you speechless. Have a lot at them here...
Feelin' Hot, Hot, Hot
The leggy lass looked ravishing in a fiery red plunging neckline robed dress with thigh high slit.
Love Is In The Air
The actress even shared a picture where she and her hubby are kissing on each other's lips and boy, it's too hot to handle.
In a recent interview, Lisa had said, "Life has not changed much after marriage. I went straight back to work. But I guess changes come after having a baby, not after marriage, especially if you are married to the right person who understands your lifestyle and profession.
I think I was married to my husband in mind before it happened officially. When you fall in love, you make a commitment to each other. It's all about that."
Meanwhile, what do you folks have to say about Lisa's post motherhood look?