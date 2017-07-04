 »   »   » PASSIONATE LOVE! A Red HOT Lisa Haydon Shares A Lip-Lock With Her Hubby Dino Lalvani

Love Is In The Air

The actress even shared a picture where she and her hubby are kissing on each other's lips and boy, it's too hot to handle.

In a recent interview, Lisa had said, "Life has not changed much after marriage. I went straight back to work. But I guess changes come after having a baby, not after marriage, especially if you are married to the right person who understands your lifestyle and profession.

I think I was married to my husband in mind before it happened officially. When you fall in love, you make a commitment to each other. It's all about that."