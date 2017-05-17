 »   »   » BLOCKBUSTER IN MAKING! Aamir Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Begin Working On Thugs Of Hindostan

The star-studded cast of Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan has definitely caught everyone's attention. For the first time, we will get to see Aamir Khan sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and that's enough for us to go all cray.

It's not everyday that one sees two living cinema legends sinking their teeth into a script with complete commitment.



Read on to know what's happening behind the scenes...



The Work Begins Aamir Khan and Big B have kickstarted their work on this ambitious project and have started prepping together with writer- director Vijay Krishna Acharya. The duo were recently clicked during a script reading session.

Aamir Reunites With His Dangal Co-Star While names of several Bollywood actresses did the rounds but when the makers finally announced Fatima Sana Shaikh bagging the role, it did leave a few section of people suprising considering she had earlier played Aamir's daughter in Dangal.

But Fatima Had No Qualms She was quoted saying to Hindustan Times, "There have been so many instances of (female) actors playing mothers, daughters and lovers (with the same male actors). That's our job, and you keep playing different characters from different age groups. So, i don't have any issues."

Katrina Joins The Gang Another wonderful surprise arrived when Aamir Khan announced Katrina Kaif joing the Thugs. The actor warmly welcomed his Dhoom co-star and wrote, "Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-)."

Did The Makers Alter The Script? Rumours are rife that Aditya Chopra personally approached Kat for the film after several A-List heroines turned it down citing it wasn't meaty enough.

However when Kat good-naturedly complained that Adi and Victor (Acharya) had not given her much to do the last time they signed her opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3. Adi assured her the role would be mended.



A Love Triangle Between Aamir, Fatima And Katrina? If reports are to be believed then Fatima who is a part of Aamir's gang of thugs falls for him. On the other hand, Aamir is in love with Kat's character.

It's Action Time For Fatima One hears that Fatima would be taking sword-fighting lessons to prep up for her role. The film's director was quoted as saying, "Fatima will learn how to be skillful sword-fighter in the film as her role is action oriented."



Stay tuned for more interesting updates.





