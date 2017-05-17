 »   »   » BLOCKBUSTER IN MAKING! Aamir Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Begin Working On Thugs Of Hindostan

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The star-studded cast of Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan has
definitely caught everyone's attention. For the first time, we will
get to see Aamir Khan sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan
and that's enough for us to go all cray.
It's not everyday that one sees two living cinema legends
sinking their teeth into a script with complete commitment.
Read on to know what's happening behind the scenes...
The Work Begins
Aamir Khan and Big B have kickstarted their work on this
ambitious project and have started prepping together with writer-
director Vijay Krishna Acharya. The duo were recently clicked
during a script reading session.
Aamir Reunites With His Dangal
Co-Star
While names of several Bollywood actresses did the rounds but
when the makers finally announced Fatima Sana Shaikh bagging the
role, it did leave a few section of people suprising considering
she had earlier played Aamir's daughter in Dangal.
But Fatima Had No Qualms
She was quoted saying to Hindustan Times, "There have been so
many instances of (female) actors playing mothers, daughters and
lovers (with the same male actors). That's our job, and you keep
playing different characters from different age groups. So, i don't
have any issues."
Katrina Joins The Gang
Another wonderful surprise arrived when Aamir Khan announced
Katrina Kaif joing the Thugs. The actor warmly welcomed his Dhoom
co-star and wrote, "Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina !
Welcome aboard Kat :-)."
Did The Makers Alter The
Script?
Rumours are rife that Aditya Chopra personally approached Kat
for the film after several A-List heroines turned it down citing it
wasn't meaty enough.
However when Kat good-naturedly complained that Adi and Victor
(Acharya) had not given her much to do the last time they signed
her opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3. Adi assured her the role would
be mended.
A Love Triangle Between Aamir,
Fatima And Katrina?
If reports are to be believed then Fatima who is a part of
Aamir's gang of thugs falls for him. On the other hand, Aamir is in
love with Kat's character.
It's Action Time For Fatima
One hears that Fatima would be taking sword-fighting lessons to
prep up for her role. The film's director was quoted as saying,
"Fatima will learn how to be skillful sword-fighter in the film as
her role is action oriented."
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 15:15 [IST]
