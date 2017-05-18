 »   »   » Reema Lagoo's Funeral: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor & Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Bollywood's most beloved onscreen mother Reema Lagoo passed away
today on May 18, 2017 due to cardiac arrest and industry insiders
and common people alike are saddened by the news of her death.
A lot of celebs attended Reema Lagoo's funeral and paid their
last respects to the beloved actress. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao,
Rishi Kapoor, Kajol, Mahesh Manjrekar and others were present! View
the pictures below...
Aamir Khan With Wife Kiran
Rao
Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao pay their last respects to
Reema Lagoo.
Kajol Pays Her Last
Respects
Kajol attends the funeral of Reema Lagoo in Mumbai. Kajol has
starred in many films with the late actress.
Rest In Peace Reema Lagoo
Reema Lagoo suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on May 18,
2017. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Heavenly Abode
Reema Lagoo leaves for heavenly abode. Her place cannot be
filled in the Bollywood film industry.
Rishi Kapoor Attends The
Funeral
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also paid his last respects to Reema
Lagoo.
Reema's Demise Is Shocking
The whole film industry and common people alike are shocked and
saddened by Reema's death.
Will Be Missed
Reema Lagoo will surely be missed and there's no one who can
fill her place in Bollywood.
Passing Away
Reema Lagoo passed away at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest.
Her contribution to Indian cinema was immense.
Reema's Last Abode
The funeral of Reema Lagoo was attended by a lot of celebrities,
friends and family members.
Hard To Digest
The sudden demise of Reema Lagoo is very hard to digest and
people still can't believe that she's no more.
At The Funeral
The whole film fraternity is sad by the demise of Reema Lagoo
and many celebs tweeted about her passing away.
RIP Reema
Rest in peace Reema Lagoo.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 15:59 [IST]
