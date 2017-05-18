 »   »   » Reema Lagoo's Funeral: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor & Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects

Bollywood's most beloved onscreen mother Reema Lagoo passed away today on May 18, 2017 due to cardiac arrest and industry insiders and common people alike are saddened by the news of her death.

A lot of celebs attended Reema Lagoo's funeral and paid their last respects to the beloved actress. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Rishi Kapoor, Kajol, Mahesh Manjrekar and others were present! View the pictures below...