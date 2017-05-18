 »   »   » Reema Lagoo's Funeral: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor & Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects

Reema Lagoo's Funeral: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor & Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects

Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor & others attended the funeral of Reema Lagoo and paid their last respects.

Bollywood's most beloved onscreen mother Reema Lagoo passed away today on May 18, 2017 due to cardiac arrest and industry insiders and common people alike are saddened by the news of her death.

A lot of celebs attended Reema Lagoo's funeral and paid their last respects to the beloved actress. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Rishi Kapoor, Kajol, Mahesh Manjrekar and others were present! View the pictures below...

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo.

Kajol attends the funeral of Reema Lagoo in Mumbai. Kajol has starred in many films with the late actress.

Reema Lagoo suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on May 18, 2017. Her presence will be deeply missed.

Reema Lagoo leaves for heavenly abode. Her place cannot be filled in the Bollywood film industry.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also paid his last respects to Reema Lagoo.

The whole film industry and common people alike are shocked and saddened by Reema's death.

Reema Lagoo will surely be missed and there's no one who can fill her place in Bollywood.

Reema Lagoo passed away at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest. Her contribution to Indian cinema was immense.

The funeral of Reema Lagoo was attended by a lot of celebrities, friends and family members.

The sudden demise of Reema Lagoo is very hard to digest and people still can't believe that she's no more.

The whole film fraternity is sad by the demise of Reema Lagoo and many celebs tweeted about her passing away.

Rest in peace Reema Lagoo.

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 15:59 [IST]
