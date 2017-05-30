 »   »   » Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif To Perform High Octane Action In Malta For Thugs Of Hindostan!

Aamir Khan, who is currently in Malta, for the shooting of his upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to perform high octane actions in the film, along with Katrina Kaif.

Writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya said in a statement, "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons."



"An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high octane action," further added the Mr Acharya.



Talking about his visit to Malta to IANS, Aamir mentions, "Right now I am in Malta for 'Thugs of Hindostan'. My entire focus is on the film. It's difficult to come out of that."



With its stellar star cast, Thugs of Hindostan has generated huge amounts of anticipation among the audience.



The film goes on floors on June 5 and it also casts Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key roles.