 »   »   » After Dangal, Aamir Khan's Focus Is Only On China & Not India?

Dangal earned a record breaking 1,000 crores at the box office in China. So will Aamir Khan's focus be solely on China for Thugs Of Hindostan? Well, Aamir Khan is a true son of the soil and his heart beats only for India. Thankfully, Dangal has done exceptionally well in China, so much so, that their President Xi Jinping told our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "I liked watching Dangal."

Aamir Khan has now created a niche market for himself in China and the film-makers of Thugs Of Hindostan can bet heavily on the Chinese market to bring extra moolah at the box office. The film will do well both in India and China and in return, Aamir Khan will help cement the friendship and economy of the two neighbouring countries, India and China.