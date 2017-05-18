 »   »   » THEY'RE LOVE! Aaradhya Bachchan MIMICS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, While Leaving For Cannes 2017 [PICS]

THEY'RE LOVE! Aaradhya Bachchan MIMICS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, While Leaving For Cannes 2017 [PICS]

Aaradhya Bachchan mimics Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Mumbai airport, while leaving for Cannes 2017. Check out her cute pictures below..

A few hours ago, one of the most loved mother-daughter duos of the B-town, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were seen leaving for 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Unlike previous year, this time, Aaradhya looked super excited and was seen posing for the paparazzi like a pro! Can't believe us? Well, you gotta check out her pictures..

How Sweet Is That!

They say, like mommy, like daughter! Aaradhya is seen mimicking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic pose at the airport and we can't stop gushing over her cuteness.

Aaradhya Goes All Smiles

Not just that, the little girl goes all smiles as she leaves for Cannes, along with her mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Makes A Stylish Appearance At The Mumbai Airport

On a related note, Aiswarya Rai Bachchan looked quite stylish as she was seen sporting a camel hued Burberry trench and she paired it with a pair of jeans.

Abhishek Bachchan Drops Off Aish & Aaradhya

Actor Abhishek Bachchan played the perfect role of a doting hubby and was spotted outside the airport as he has come to drop Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, Check Out, How Deepika Has Taken Cannes By Storm..

The actress attended the opening ceremony of 70th Cannes Film Festival and looked drop dead gorgeous.

Deepika Gets It Right!

From past few months, the actress has been constantly slammed for her international appearances. However, thing time, Deepika shuts up the fashion police with her gorgeousness!

Beautiful Is An Understatement!

See, how heavenly beautiful does she look in these candid black and white pictures from the Cannes Film Festival.

Dippy Graces The Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone flaunts her hot body as he walked the red carpet for Cannes 2017.

Her Face Is Perfection!

With such a sharp face feature, Deepika Padukone can make any man in the world, go weak on their knees. Don't you agree?

