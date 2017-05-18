 »   »   » THEY'RE LOVE! Aaradhya Bachchan MIMICS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, While Leaving For Cannes 2017 [PICS]

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
A few hours ago, one of the most loved mother-daughter duos of
the B-town, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan spotted at
the Mumbai airport as they were seen leaving for 70th Cannes Film
Festival.
Unlike previous year, this time, Aaradhya looked super excited
and was seen posing for the paparazzi like a pro! Can't believe us?
Well, you gotta check out her pictures..
How Sweet Is That!
They say, like mommy, like daughter! Aaradhya is seen mimicking
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic pose at the airport and we can't
stop gushing over her cuteness.
Aaradhya Goes All Smiles
Not just that, the little girl goes all smiles as she leaves for
Cannes, along with her mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aishwarya Makes A Stylish
Appearance At The Mumbai Airport
On a related note, Aiswarya Rai Bachchan looked quite stylish as
she was seen sporting a camel hued Burberry trench and she paired
it with a pair of jeans.
Abhishek Bachchan Drops Off Aish
& Aaradhya
Actor Abhishek Bachchan played the perfect role of a doting
hubby and was spotted outside the airport as he has come to drop
Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya.
Meanwhile, Check Out, How
Deepika Has Taken Cannes By Storm..
The actress attended the opening ceremony of 70th Cannes Film
Festival and looked drop dead gorgeous.
Deepika Gets It Right!
From past few months, the actress has been constantly slammed
for her international appearances. However, thing time, Deepika
shuts up the fashion police with her gorgeousness!
Beautiful Is An
Understatement!
See, how heavenly beautiful does she look in these candid black
and white pictures from the Cannes Film Festival.
Dippy Graces The Red Carpet
Deepika Padukone flaunts her hot body as he walked the red
carpet for Cannes 2017.
Her Face Is Perfection!
With such a sharp face feature, Deepika Padukone can make any
man in the world, go weak on their knees. Don't you agree?
