 »   »   » BIG SHOCKER! Abhishek Bachchan Gets UPSET When His Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hugs Sachin Tendulkar

Yes, you read it right! Very recently Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan attended the grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

But you will be shocked to know that at the event, Abhishek Bachchan got really upset when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugged Sachin Tendulkar. It is indeed surprising as Abhishek looks like the most secure husband in Bollywood, but this actually happened! Don't believe us? Then see it yourself.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Premiere A grand premiere of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams was held in Mumbai and who's who of Bollywood graced it with their presence. The Bachchans At The Event A self-confessed Sachin Tendulkar fan, Amitabh Bachchan attended the screening with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When Aishwarya Hugged Sachin Tendulkar At the premiere, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greeted Sachin Tendulkar and hugged him. But Abhishek Looked Really Shocked & Upset With It When Aishwarya went to hug Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan's expression changed suddenly and he looked really upset. Unexpected From Abhishek Bachchan Well, Abhishek Bachchan is usually so calm and composed that it was really surprising for us too, to see him behaving like this. But why did he react this way? Well, our guess is as good as yours. Coming Back To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At the premiere, Aishwarya Rai interacted with the media and said, ''We were talking about Sachin. We don't need to say much, it's the national chant.'' I Am So Proud Of Sachin: Aishwarya ''I Think when you just say, ‘''Sachin, Sachin!' that pretty much says for all of us. So proud of him! Congratulations to the entire team to have the nation celebrate him.'' We Know Him Personally ''We know him personally, so the motion is personal as well. Obviously, I relate to his family sentiments.'' I Was Very Moved ''I was very moved and very overwhelmed and of course extremely proud as every Indian has been and always will be!''

Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is about Sachin's phenomenal journey to becoming the "God of Cricket" from a young boy.

