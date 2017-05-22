 »   »   » Abhishek Bachchan Goes Wild Over Aishwarya Rai! Posts Lovey-dovey Captions About Her On Instagram!

Aishwarya Rai made everyone swoon with her Cannes 2017 red
carpet outing and people all over the world went going gaga over
her uncanny beauty.
Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was also one among the excited
ones to see Aishwarya at Cannes, so much so, that he ended up
posting pictures of Aish on his Instagram handle with lovely-dovey
mushy mushy captions! Check them out below...
Abhishek Goes Lovey-dovey
"Love this photo..... Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too," captioned Abhishek Bachchan.
All Praises To
Mommy-Daughter
"#mothersanddaughters so that's where she gets it from! Like
mother, like daughter," captioned AB.
Aishwarya Rai
Even Abhishek Bachchan could not control his emotions after
seeing Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes 2017 red carpet.
Love Love Love
Abhishek Bachchan has been madly in love with his wife Aishwarya
Rai since their wedding.
Full Attention Always!
Abhishek Bachchan gives his full attention to Aishwarya Rai, and
come one, with a wife like that, who wouldn't?
The Best Couple
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are surely one among the
best couples of Bollywood.
A Gentleman!
Abhishek Bachchan is a gentleman and a kind hearted person who
takes care of his wife and daughter really well.
At The Stadium
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have come together to watch
many sporting events as well.
Love Is In The Eyes
For Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, love is always in the
eyes!
Can't Control!
Just like everyone else, even Abhishek Bachchan could not
control his emotions and ended up praising Aish on his Instagram
handle.
Aradhya Bachchan
Abhi and Aish are blessed with a beautiful daughter,
Aaradhya.
Happy Always
There is always joy and happiness to see Abhishek and Aishwarya
together!
