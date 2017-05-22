 »   »   » Abhishek Bachchan Goes Wild Over Aishwarya Rai! Posts Lovey-dovey Captions About Her On Instagram!

Aishwarya Rai made everyone swoon over her at the Cannes 2017 red carpet outing and people all over the world went gaga over her uncanny beauty.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was also one among the excited ones to see Aishwarya at Cannes, so much so, that he ended up posting pictures of Aish on his Instagram handle with lovey-dovey mushy mushy captions! Check them out below...