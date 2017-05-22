 »   »   » Abhishek Bachchan Goes Wild Over Aishwarya Rai! Posts Lovey-dovey Captions About Her On Instagram!

Abhishek Bachchan Goes Wild Over Aishwarya Rai! Posts Lovey-dovey Captions About Her On Instagram!

Abhishek Bachchan goes gaga over Aishwarya Rai for her beautiful appearance at the Cannes 2017 red carpet & posts lovey dovey captions about her on his Instagram handle.

Aishwarya Rai made everyone swoon over her at the Cannes 2017 red carpet outing and people all over the world went gaga over her uncanny beauty.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was also one among the excited ones to see Aishwarya at Cannes, so much so, that he ended up posting pictures of Aish on his Instagram handle with lovey-dovey mushy mushy captions! Check them out below...

Abhishek Goes Lovey-dovey

"Love this photo..... Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too," captioned Abhishek Bachchan.

All Praises To Mommy-Daughter

"#mothersanddaughters so that's where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter," captioned AB.

Aishwarya Rai

Even Abhishek Bachchan could not control his emotions after seeing Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes 2017 red carpet.

Love Love Love

Abhishek Bachchan has been madly in love with his wife Aishwarya Rai since their wedding.

Full Attention Always!

Abhishek Bachchan gives his full attention to Aishwarya Rai, and come one, with a wife like that, who wouldn't?

The Best Couple

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are surely one among the best couples of Bollywood.

A Gentleman!

Abhishek Bachchan is a gentleman and a kind hearted person who takes care of his wife and daughter really well.

At The Stadium

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have come together to watch many sporting events as well.

Love Is In The Eyes

For Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, love is always in the eyes!

Can't Control!

Just like everyone else, even Abhishek Bachchan could not control his emotions and ended up praising Aish on his Instagram handle.

Aradhya Bachchan

Abhi and Aish are blessed with a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.

Happy Always

There is always joy and happiness to see Abhishek and Aishwarya together!

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 9:52 [IST]
