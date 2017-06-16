 »   »   » HE’S IN A BIG MESS! Abhishek Bachchan Is Damn AFRAID Of Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; It’s Shocking

Abhishek Bachchan is a damn cool person in real life. The actor has a great sense of humour and is a loving husband.

But the actor did something unexpected recently, which he knows will make his darling wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unhappy. Scroll down to read his confession.

It Happened Because Of Riteish Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh's new comedy film Bank Chor released this week and to wish him luck, Abhishek Bachchan revealed some secrets. Abhishek Warns... The handsome actor has warned people not to try the unplugged version of a song from Bank Chor called Tashreef. The Actor Failed In The Challenge Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that he failed in the challenge and he is very afraid of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Riteish Is My Little Brother He said, "Okay, I don't say this very often but he is my little brother.'' I Tried But Could Not Do It ''Riteish, I tried, I tried very hard but could not do it.'' I Don't Think Aishwarya Is Going To Be Happy With Me ''Broh, too many cups, don't think my wife is going to be too happy with me.'' You Are The Best One For It ''But I tried. I will leave it to you. This cups challenge is meant for you. You are the best one for it.'' All The Best "Good luck, you gonna need it. So, guys Bank Chor coming out. My little brother Ritesh, Thapa and the entire team all the very best.'' The Big Warning! ''Good luck. WARNING!!! DO NOT DO NOT PICK ANY MORE CUPS.''

