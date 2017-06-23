 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes On A Swing Ride With Aaradhya; Abhishek Bachchan Captures Their Cuteness

It's not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on his Instagram page.

Last night, the actor shared a sweet picture of his wife Aishwarya, having fun on a swing with daughter Aaradhya and boy, we can't stop aww'ing over their sweet bonding! Have a look..

#Happiness The actor captioned the picture as saying, "Happiness." On the same note, it's indeed a rare sight to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoying a swing ride with her munchkin. Wanna Look Back At Abhishek's Old Posts For Aishwarya Rai? Earlier this month, the actor had shared an adorable selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and look how gorgeous a pair they make! When Abhishek Drooled Over Aishwarya's Cannes 2017 Look! "Here's looking at you kid," Abhishek had captioned the picture, while sharing it on his Instagram page. Here's The Another One "Love this photo..... Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too," had written Abhishek Bachchan. We Agree With You, Junior Bachchan! "#mothersanddaughters so that's where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter," Abhishek had captioned the picture. He's Head Over Heels Love In With His Missus! Abhishek Bachchan made sure to praise Aishwarya's each and every look from Cannes and that's what we love about him. He's one doting hubby in a true sense. From MM's 50th B'day Bash When the Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Bachchan's royal avatar for Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash became the talk of the town... During Aaradhya's B'day "Thank you for all the love, best wishes and blessings for Aaradhya ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Photo decorated by: Aaradhya," had written Abhishek, while sharing this picture on Instagram. #DurgaPuja Abhishek had shared this picture during Durga Puja. The trio can be seen in a white colour ethnic wear and all of them looked lovely. With Friends When Abhishek & Aishwarya had a gala time in Dubai during the New Year's Eve. "Good friends and great food. Thank you Chef Sinha at Nina for a wonderful meal last night. @ooroyalmirage #magicofarabia" had captioned Abhishek.

No wonder why, people are crazy about Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! The duo tied knot on April 20, 2007, and ever since, the duo has been giving us major relationship goals.