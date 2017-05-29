 »   »   » Did You Miss The Adorable Picture Of Suhana & AbRam Shared By Gauri Khan?

Entrepreneur and superstar Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan showed off "Gemini gorgeousness" by sharing a photograph of her youngest son AbRam and daughter Suhana.

Gauri shared the photograph from AbRam's fourth birthday which was on Saturday. In the image AbRam is seen resting his head on Suhana's shoulder as she looks towards the camera.

"Gemini gorgeousness," Gauri captioned the image.

Shahrukh and Gauri have a son named Aryan, 19, and a daughter named Suhana, who turned 17 on May 22. The couple welcomed their third child, AbRam, through surrogacy in 2013.