 »   »   » Did You Miss The Adorable Picture Of Suhana & AbRam Shared By Gauri Khan?

Did You Miss The Adorable Picture Of Suhana & AbRam Shared By Gauri Khan?

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Entrepreneur and superstar Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan showed off "Gemini gorgeousness" by sharing a photograph of her youngest son AbRam and daughter Suhana.

Gauri shared the photograph from AbRam's fourth birthday which was on Saturday. In the image AbRam is seen resting his head on Suhana's shoulder as she looks towards the camera.

adorable-picture-of-suhana-abram-shared-by-gauri-khan

"Gemini gorgeousness," Gauri captioned the image.

Shahrukh and Gauri have a son named Aryan, 19, and a daughter named Suhana, who turned 17 on May 22. The couple welcomed their third child, AbRam, through surrogacy in 2013.

Read more about: suhana khan, abram khan, gauri khan
Other articles published on May 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos