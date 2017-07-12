 »   »   » After Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra, This B-Town Actress Too Has Got Hollywood Plans!

Meanwhile,

Recently in an interview, Ileana had opened up about how she was advised by people that talking about her boyfriend could damage her career.



Ileana was quoted as saying, "I was told it could damage my career. I was told not to talk about it. I remember the first awards show we went to together. I've never talked about this. I was very nervous. Barfi was nominated for so many categories and I had to go.



I was lucky to have Andrew with me at that time. We were discussing going and I for a second, thought about whether we should have separate entries. Then I felt like that was so unfair. Look, when Shahid got married, everyone was was celebrating and he had a kid that was celebrated even more.



Why is it such a big deal when it is a woman dating? I was just like I don't need to tell them a story of how I met this person. All I need to do is tell him that he is my strength and I want him to be there and I want to be holding his hand. I did, and it felt awesome."





