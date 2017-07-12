 »   »   » After Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra, This B-Town Actress Too Has Got Hollywood Plans!

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra tasted success with their Hollywood debut and have recently bagged their next project there too. This seems to have brought a sense of confidence in our other leading ladies from the Bollywood brigade.
One such name is that of Ileana D'Cruz. Here's what she had to say about venturing into the west-
Hollywood Would Be Fun
Ileana was quoted saying to Asian Age, "I am most comfortable in English. So, Hollywood would be fun, but I don't have an agent."
Ileana Doesn't Want To Audition For Films In The West Instead...
She said, "Social media has made everyone so accessible that if people want to choose an Indian actor, they can find me. I don't want to do the whole audition thing again. They can watch any of my films for reference."
I Believe I Am Qualified
Ileana quipped, " I am not going to run after anything or anybody. I believe I am qualified."
But She Isn't Desperate To Get Films
Even though she is an outsider in the film industry, Ileana says she has never been desperate to get films. She was quoted as saying, " I think at some level if you have some valuable contacts, you can get better offers. However, I would like to be recognized for my work. Hence, I am not desperate. I won't go out for a drink with someone just for a film. It's just not me."
Meanwhile,
Recently in an interview, Ileana had opened up about how she was advised by people that talking about her boyfriend could damage her career.
Ileana was quoted as saying, "I was told it could damage my career. I was told not to talk about it. I remember the first awards show we went to together. I've never talked about this. I was very nervous. Barfi was nominated for so many categories and I had to go.
I was lucky to have Andrew with me at that time. We were discussing going and I for a second, thought about whether we should have separate entries. Then I felt like that was so unfair. Look, when Shahid got married, everyone was was celebrating and he had a kid that was celebrated even more.
Why is it such a big deal when it is a woman dating? I was just like I don't need to tell them a story of how I met this person. All I need to do is tell him that he is my strength and I want him to be there and I want to be holding his hand. I did, and it felt awesome."
Now, that's quite a valid point, Ileana! On the Bollywood front, the pretty actress would be next seen in Mubarakan followed by Baadshaho.