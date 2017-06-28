 »   »   » After Tubelight, It's Salman Khan's Turn For A Cameo In Shahrukh Khan- Aanand. l. Rai's Next!

It was quite a fantastic moment for all Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan fans when they got to see both the superstars in a single frame in Kabir Khan's Tubelight. Now, after SRK's magician Gogo Pasha act, it's Salman who is all set to return the favour by making a guest appearance in King Khan's 'dwarf' film with Aanand. L. Rai.

And guess what! It was SRK himself who spilled the beans about Salman's cameo while talking to DNA. Read on to know more deets...

SRK Confirms Salman Khan's Cameo While speaking to the leading daily, Shahrukh said, "There is a guest appearance in Aanand's film that I'd like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role." SRK Refuses To Divulge Details About Salman's Cameo While reports have been floating in that Salman too will play himself in the film, SRK isn't ready to reveal details yet and instead says, "Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha's role, we will keep it a secret till the end." (smiles) SRK Is Still In Talks With Salman Shah Rukh further clarified that he hasn't talked to Salman yet. He added, "I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time." The Romantic Angle In Aanand. L. Rai's Film After several speculations, it was finally revealed that Shahrukh Khan will be sharing screen space with his 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film. When Shahrukh Couldn't 'Dare' To Say No To Salman Recently while talking to the media about his cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, SRK had said, "Koi mana hi nahi kar sakta! Kon mana kar sakta hai usko! Kiski himmat hai! (No one can say no to him (Salman Khan). Who has such audacity?)"

Coming back to Aanand. L. Rai's film, it was SRK essaying the role of the dwarf and we just can't to see him doing one of the most challenging roles of his career.