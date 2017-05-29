 »   »   » ONLY LOVE! How Aishwarya Rai & Amitabh Bachchan Made Aaradhya’s Sunday Damn Special [Pictures]

You will love to see, how Aaradhya Bachchan, the youngest and the sweetest member of the Bachchan parivaar, spent her Sunday with her mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

Unlike other Sundays, yesterday (May 28, 2017), Amitabh Bachchan was seen coming out of Jalsa, along with Aishwarya & Aaradhya and the trio spent a good time with their well-wishers. Check out their lovely pictures below: