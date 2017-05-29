ONLY LOVE! How Aishwarya Rai & Amitabh Bachchan Made Aaradhya’s Sunday Damn Special [Pictures]
You will love to see, how Aaradhya Bachchan, the youngest and the sweetest member of the Bachchan parivaar, spent her Sunday with her mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.
Unlike other Sundays, yesterday (May 28, 2017), Amitabh Bachchan was seen coming out of Jalsa, along with Aishwarya & Aaradhya and the trio spent a good time with their well-wishers. Check out their lovely pictures below:
How Sweet!
Seen here is Amitabh Bachchan, holding Aaradhya in his arms and we just cannot stop gushing over their pictures.
A Rare Sight, Indeed!
It was indeed a rare sight to see Aaradhya with Big B and see, how lovely and happy they look in each other's company.
How Much Big B Loves Meeting Fans On Sunday
Sunday's welcome the well-wishers at the gates of Jalsa, and my heart welcomes all within me .. with compassion and love and admiration .. you do to me what the adrenaline required does for those in need of it: Amitabh Bachchan
The Fan Frenzy Hasn’t Changed A Bit
The expression on my face , the movements of my arms and feet, the look in the eyes are still not able to express the feeling of gratitude that you give me dear well-wisher , fan Ef .. the speciality of your presence is nothing short of being divine: Amitabh Bachchan.
Recently, Big B Had Gushed Over Aish-Aaradhya’s Cannes Outing
Amitabh Bachchan had shared this picture of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya from their Cannes visit and captioned it as saying, "T 2434 - Bahurani aur hamari Rani!!!"
What Else Is Keeping Aishwarya In The Limelight
Recently, this photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surfaced on the social media and boy, how gorgeous does she look!
Aishwarya’s L’Oreal Photoshoot
On a related note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest photoshoot from L'Oreal went viral and all we can do is to stare at her bewitching eyes!