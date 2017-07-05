 »   »   » Bollywood's Most Beautiful Couple! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted With Abhishek Bachchan In New York

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are holidaying in New York these days with their little bundle of joy Aaradhya.

The most beautiful couple of Bollywood was recently spotted on the streets of the picturesque city and as usual the two were looking adorable together.

Aishwarya Looks So Hot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks so hot in this picture in a grey tank top, black jacket and red lips. Lovely Pic A fan posted this picture and wrote, ''Fan girl moment #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #bollyholics__ #newyork'' Bachchans' Vacation Plans According to a web portal, the family was initially in London before they headed to New York. They will be returning to India by mid-July. Delayed Anniversary Celebrations A source had revealed that it is a sort of a delayed anniversary celebration for Aishwarya and Abhishek, who were caught up with various work commitments before. On A Related Note On the Bollywood front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor. Aish In Fanney Khan The film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. While.. Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Paltan which is being directed by JP Dutta.

