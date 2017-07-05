 »   »   » Bollywood's Most Beautiful Couple! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted With Abhishek Bachchan In New York

Bollywood's Most Beautiful Couple! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted With Abhishek Bachchan In New York

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are holidaying in New York these days with their little bundle of joy Aaradhya.

The most beautiful couple of Bollywood was recently spotted on the streets of the picturesque city and as usual the two were looking adorable together.

Aishwarya Looks So Hot

Aishwarya Looks So Hot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks so hot in this picture in a grey tank top, black jacket and red lips.

Lovely Pic

Lovely Pic

A fan posted this picture and wrote, ''Fan girl moment #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #bollyholics__ #newyork''

Bachchans' Vacation Plans

Bachchans' Vacation Plans

According to a web portal, the family was initially in London before they headed to New York. They will be returning to India by mid-July.

Delayed Anniversary Celebrations

Delayed Anniversary Celebrations

A source had revealed that it is a sort of a delayed anniversary celebration for Aishwarya and Abhishek, who were caught up with various work commitments before.

On A Related Note

On A Related Note

On the Bollywood front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor.

Aish In Fanney Khan

Aish In Fanney Khan

The film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

While..

While..

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Paltan which is being directed by JP Dutta.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Was Hurt By The Insensitive Remarks Post Pregnancy; Shares Some Personal Details!

Other articles published on Jul 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos