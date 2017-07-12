 »   »   » NEW PICS! Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is CELEBRATING LOVE With Abhishek Bachchan In New York!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most happening couples of the B-town, hands down! The duo is currently spending 'we three' time with their apple of eye, Aaradhya Bachchan.

But do you know how they're making their trip to New York, a bit more special? We will tell you! The duo is seen celebrating love with some special people and they're none other than their fans.

Aishwarya-Abhishek's New Picture Isn't it always a delight to see Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in one frame, especially when they're holidaying in a beautiful country. Aishwarya and Abhishek Marriage anniversary; See photos of their first photoshoot | Filmibeat Look Who Else Is In New York! We also got our hands on the latest picture of lovebirds, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, roaming around on the streets of New York. Misha, In New York Now, it's time to move on from Aishwarya-Abhishek and Virat-Anushka and have a look at this cute picture of Shahid Kapoor's angel, Misha Kapoor. This cutie pie is also in the New York, accompanying her dad for IIFA. Awww! "A day in the park ☘️#newyorkcity #centralpark," captioned the picture, Sagarika Ghagte, who is also chilling in New York with her beau Zahir Khan. Priyanka & Sonali Bendre In New York "Two mommies, two babies and a whole lot of fun! Needless to say, @rockbehl and @diariesofdiana got along like a house on fire, which gave @priyankachopra and I time to catch up. #SummerVacay #NYCDiaries #Doggo #DogsOfInstagram," captioned Sonali Bendre. Malaika Arora Khan How hot does Malaika Arora Khan look as she chills in New York with her friend! Preity Zinta Preity Zinta is all set to be in New York for the big event, IIFA. Doesn't she look cute in this picture? PeeCee's Special Connection With New York While most of the celebs are in New York for the grand award show, IIFA, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting there for her upcoming Hollywood film, Isn't It Romantic. Gal Pals! "#MakingMemories in#NewYorkCity with @gayatrioberoi and our boys! #NYCDiaries #SummerVacay," wrote Sonali Bendre while sharing her picture with the Swades actress from New York. Whose Picture Made Your Day? Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, which celebs' picture made your day!

While most of the celebs are in New York for the grand award show, IIFA, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting there for her upcoming Hollywood film, Isn't It Romantic.