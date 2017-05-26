 »   »   » Sweet Pictures: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Celebrate Mother Vrinda Rai’s Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been going through a rough patch of her life, as she lost her father, Krishnaraj Rai, recently.

It's indeed a tough time for Aishwarya Rai's mommy Vrinda Rai, but the actress made sure to make Mrs Rai's birthday a little special and look who helped her, her darling daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Inside Picture Here's the inside picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, who is seen helping Vrinda Rai, cut her birthday cake. Isn’t It Sweet? This picture is a solid proof that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not just an amazing mother but a daughter too! Aish’s Bonding With Her Mommy Aishwarya Rai owes her mother Vrinda for everything she is today. She calls her the nucleus of her existence. And.. We Can Totally See That, Aish! Once in an interview, Ash had said that her mother had gently moulded her and taught her to be the very best version of her that she could be. Now, Isn’t It Sweet? "She is the nucleus of my existence; who has gently moulded me, shaped me, picked me up when I`ve been down, has faith in me and taught me to be the very best version of me that I can be," had said Aishwarya, when she was honoured with the ‘Iconic Woman Of The Year' award in 2012. Coming Back to Aishwarya’s Deceased Dad He was reportedly fighting cancer and was in hospital for over a month. He breathed his last on March 18, 2017. He’s Survived By His Wife, Son & Daughter Krishnaraj Rai is survived by his wife Vrinda Rai, son Aditya Rai and daughter Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very close to her father and he was very fond of his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan with whom he was often spotted.