 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan HITS BACK At Sonam Kapoor, Says This About Her Purple Lips Fiasco!

It's been more than ten days since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has walked the red carpet for Festival De Cannes and people are still sharing her stunning pictures from Cannes and gushing about her gorgeousness.

Last year, more than her appearance, her purple lips become a rage and actress Sonam Kapoor, who is also a L'Oreal brand ambassador, ended up making a shocking remark about Mrs Bachchan that she did it purposely to grab the limelight!

Aishwarya Rai On Her Purple Lips Fiasco In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said it loud that it was premeditated at all. She says, "I cross my heart and I promise you that it was not premeditated at all." Have Purple Lips Fiasco Changed Anything For ARB? When asked about the same, Aishwarya Rai replied that nothing has changed for her and even today she believes in the saying ‘go with the flow and enjoy the show'. Aishwarya Recalls Why She Opted For Purple Lips Aishwarya Rai reveals that she believes her team for make-up and it was their idea to go with the purple lips and Aishwarya Rai simply let them do their job as she feels trying something unique with the make-up is nothing but an art! Aishwarya Talks About Her Work Front "The last 6 months post-November was a very strong experience personally that I went through. So I had kind of shut down to my professional world and I'm very glad on it." Aishwarya Has Started Listening To The Narrations "I've just started as of, literally, last week meeting on a couple of narrations again and I'm not just being cryptic but there are two that I've already, that's pretty quick right to say that I've already liked and kind of open myself up to." Aishwarya Has Given A Nod To Two Projects "Because it's the filmmakers when we do talk about, you'll know that why it was easy to nod in agreement because it's the filmmakers who I have known, I have worked with and I've known over a very long period so two ideas already kind of given a nod to. Aishwarya Is Waiting For The Confirmation "Now we have to see that it all works out schedule wise, very soon. I guess when I'm back we'll talk about it." So, Will We See Her Back On Screen Next Year? "Yeah, I guess. When they finish making their product, they will be out next year. Unless they try and - one of them might try earlier but the other one for sure next year."

Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which the actress was seen in glamorous avatar.