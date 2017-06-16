 »   »   » 24 Years Ago! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Milind Soman Look UNRECOGNIZABLE In This Throwback Picture!

We all know that before entering Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was into modeling. A few hours, Milind Soman shared his picture with her and boy, we just cannot keep calm!

This throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with Milind Soman is just going to be a pleasant treat to all their lovers.

Aish & Milind Look Unrecognizable Here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Milind Soman used to look twenty four years ago. A few hours ago, Milind Soman shared this picture on his Instagram page. Wanna Go Down The Memory Lane? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's inside pics from the Gladrags Magazine. She looks sensational! Agreed? The blue-eyed diva has completed 20 years in showbiz and she is still as young as a 16-year-old in the heart of all her fans. In Salin Asgarally Couture Another throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the year 1994, in which she can be seen wearing Designer Salim Asgarally Couture. Femina 1994 Aishwarya's rare pictures from Femina's spreads 1994. How innocent does she look in these pictures! That Glare Though! Aishwarya is one of those rare Indian models, who made it big in Bollywood and still ruling with B-town with her killer looks and endless achievements. If Only Looks Could Kill! The actress has represented India on global platforms so many times and we, as an Indian owe her! Simplicity At Its Best! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha. Aish For Vanity Fair When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. Time To Comment! Now, you've seen many rare pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her modelling days, don't forget to tell us, which one you liked the most!

On the work front, the actress will be next seen Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor.