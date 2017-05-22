 »   »   » NO PHOTO, PLEASE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals The REAL STORY Of Aaradhya Bachchan’s Viral Pics!

Remember those pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan from Cannes, where she was seen waving at the media? Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just revealed that she was not at all waving at media.

So what she meant by waving her hands in that way? Read on to know as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals many interesting things about Aaradhya that will surely make our day.

Aishwarya Reveals The Real Story Of Aaradhya’s Viral Pictures Speaking about what exactly Aaradhya meant by waving her hands, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "When I saw the picture, I asked her, 'Whom were you waving your hands at?'. She said, 'No Mumma, I was telling them, no no, no photo please!'. Isn't it cute? She is very spontaneous." Is Aaradhya Also Getting Familiar With The Whole Grandeur? When asked about the same Aishwarya said, "Well, I think yes, as she understands the fact that we get photographed everywhere we go, at the airport, outside our house." Aaradhya Is Quite Aware: Aishwarya "She knows that we go places and sees our posters everywhere. I think Aradhya is quite aware, but I do not sit down and talk about these things," said Aishwarya, who is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya Reveals A Funny Side Of Aaradhya "There are certain things in her (Aaradhya) that make me smile... Like when fans come to me with a selfie request, at times she photo bombs them." How Sweet! "At times, she asks me, 'Mamma, not me na?' as she knows I keep requesting shutterbugs not to click her pictures." Aishwarya To Join Social Media Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has so far stayed away from social media, is considering joining the celebrity bandwagon on the platform. Aishwarya Thinks That The Time Has Come "I think the time has come to join social media as everyone is asking me. Thank you for your enthusiasm and I will surely consider the suggestion," Aishwarya said during a video call with the IANS from Cannes. Aishwarya Talks About The Power Of Make-up The actress, who always experiments with her lip colours and eye shadows and at times gets criticism as well, spoke about how she celebrates the power of make-up as part of her daily life. How Make-up Hides The Tired Face Of Mommy Aishwarya "We are in a profession where we are working day and night, and still have to meet people in a certain way. I might have a sleepless night with my child but the next day when I am going for a professional meeting, people shouldn't get that vibe that 'Oh God! She is tired'," Aishwarya said. Aishwarya’s Basic Make-up Routine "There comes the make-up. I get ready every morning with my lipstick, mascara and basic make-up... That gets me a fresh energy. I also think that since I have been working for so many years now, it has become a part of my life," said the L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador.

Aishwarya has had a long association with the Cannes Film Festival. Speaking about the same, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "I do not even count years now. It's all familial - the association with the festival as well as with the brand."