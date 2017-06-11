 »   »   » IT HAPPENS RARELY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Said The MOST ROMANTIC LINE For Abhishek Bachchan [Photos]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan never fail to give us couple goals. They're friends first and then husband & wife.

Recently, at the music launch of Vikram Phadnis's début Marathi film, Hrudayantar, Aishwarya admits the most romantic thing about her marriage with Abhishek. Read on to know, what it is..

Aish’s Romantic Revelation About Abhishek "I'm going to spend a lifetime with Abhishek (Bachchan), memories are created every moment," said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the event. She Looked Heavenly Gorgeous Dress in a black anarkali, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked drop dead gorgeous. Abhishek, you are one lucky man! Awww! Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sharing a lovely moment with her old friend, Shiamak Davar. Will Aishwarya Ever Do Marathi Film? Asked if she's interested in playing in a Marathi film, Aishwarya said: "I would love to. Thanks for asking me this question in front of public and media." After All, She Made Her Debut With A Tamil Film The 43-year-old actress made her acting debut with a Tamil film titled "Iruvar" in 1997. She says she's an actor and for her it doesn't matter where and in what language a film is being made. ‘I’ve Carved My Own Journey’ "I have never been one to cater to all these expected norms. I have carved my own journey and I think my career is proof enough for that. So, of course I would love to work in Marathi as well as in any other language the film is being presented to me," she said. For Aishwarya The Script Matters. "As long as the script excites me and I am happy to work with the team, then of course I would love to," she said. Aish Joins SRK & Hrithik League Hrudayantar was launched by superstar Shahrukh Khan, who also gave the first clap for shooting of the film to commence. The trailer launch was done by actor Hrithik Roshan. Phadnavis Thanks Aish, SRK & Hrithik "I think the marketing and promotion has already begun, but I cannot thank my Hindi film industry enough in this life time. Ever since my muhurat the way this industry has supported me for my 25 years of work, I owe them for a life time," Phadnis said. Aish Supports Mr Phadnavis Supporting the director, Aishwarya said, "Promotion is the core of the day and it is happening at every platform." Aishwarya Was All Praise For Vikram "But you (media) should appreciate Vikram's ability to keep it true and bring magic to every platform he has chosen, be it muhurat or trailer launch or music launch or any forthcoming events." Aish On Her F'ship With Phadnavis "And the fact is, yes, he has forged amazing friendship over all these years which you (media) are getting to witness over all these platforms," she concluded.

Hrudayantar stars Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve, Trushnika Shinde and Nishtha Vaidya. It will hit the screen on July 7.