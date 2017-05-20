 »   »   » Cannes Day 4: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘s Second Outing At The Red Carpet Is Red Hot!

Cannes Day 4: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘s Second Outing At The Red Carpet Is Red Hot!

Here’s how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the red carpet for Cannes on her second outing.

It's the fourth day for Cannes Film Festival and a few minutes ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet and looked every bit gorgeous.

She donned a Ralph & Russo off shoulder gown and finished her look with a cherry coloured lipstick and boy, she looked simply marvellous. Have a look at her stunning pictures below..

Aishwarya Rai With Aaradhya

Before gracing the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with Aaradhya Bachchan and look, how pretty these two look!

Born To Slay!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes sixteen years at Cannes. (In short, happy sixteen years of slaying, ARB).

She Looks Ravishing

She highlighted the entire look with Cherry lips and long black lashes and looked all ravishing!

And, We Loved It.

Christened as the world's most beautiful woman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure she showed off every angle of the couture design on the red carpet.

She Doesn't Need To Worry About Fashion Police, Anymore

It seems that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had decided that this time she won't give fashion police any chance to criticize her.

She Looked Every Bit Perfect

There is no doubt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red gown is classy, dramatic and perfect for the occasion.

She’s Got It Right And How!

In the past, Aishwarya Rai was highly criticized for her fashion blunders at the Cannes film festival but after quite a few misses, she's got it right and how!

Two Gorgeous In One Frame

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen here, posing with Araya Hargate.

What’s Your Take On Aish’s Dress

We rate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look for the day ten out of ten. What about you readers?

Jot Down Your Thoughts Below!

Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, how did you find the look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

