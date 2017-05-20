 »   »   » Cannes Day 4: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘s Second Outing At The Red Carpet Is Red Hot!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
It's the fourth day for Cannes Film Festival and a few minutes
ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet and looked every
bit gorgeous.
She donned a Ralph & Russo off shoulder gown and finished
her look with a cherry coloured lipstick and boy, she looked simply
marvellous. Have a look at her stunning pictures below..
Aishwarya Rai With Aaradhya
Before gracing the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was
spotted with Aaradhya Bachchan and look, how pretty these two
look!
Born To Slay!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes sixteen years at Cannes. (In
short, happy sixteen years of slaying, ARB).
She Looks Ravishing
She highlighted the entire look with Cherry lips and long black
lashes and looked all ravishing!
And, We Loved It.
Christened as the world's most beautiful woman, Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan made sure she showed off every angle of the couture design
on the red carpet.
She Doesn't Need To Worry About
Fashion Police, Anymore
It seems that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had decided that this time
she won't give fashion police any chance to criticize her.
She Looked Every Bit
Perfect
There is no doubt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red gown is
classy, dramatic and perfect for the occasion.
She’s Got It Right And How!
In the past, Aishwarya Rai was highly criticized for her fashion
blunders at the Cannes film festival but after quite a few misses,
she's got it right and how!
Two Gorgeous In One Frame
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen here, posing with Araya
Hargate.
What’s Your Take On Aish’s
Dress
We rate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look for the day ten out of
ten. What about you readers?
Jot Down Your Thoughts
Below!
Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, how did
you find the look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?
Please Wait while comments are loading...