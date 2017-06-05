Such A Hot Couple! After A Long Time Aishwarya Rai Seen Partying With Hubby Abhishek Bachchan!
India won a match against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday (June 4). And just like other Indians, Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too celebrated the big win.
Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share a beautiful picture with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the joyful occasion.
Aishwarya Was Last Seen At Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the headlines recently for her red carpet looks at Cannes 2017 international film festival. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Aishwarya Is All Set To Burn The Screen Again
As per a leading daily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's next film Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor.
It's A Drama Film
A source said, "Aishwarya is part of Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's film. It's a drama. It's his kind of cinema.''
Why Aishwarya Rai Took A Break?
Ash had told a leading daily, "I took a break for the past five months because of personal reasons. I'm glad I did.''
It Meant A Lot For Me Personally
''It meant a lot for me personally so I didn't have any professional meetings. I started last week and I liked two subjects already.''
We Will Share The News With You
''So, as and when we feel the need and the time is right, we will share the news with you.''
I Had Taken Time Off For My Mother
''But I have just started listening to scripts. Until then, I had taken time off for work for my family, especially for my mother."