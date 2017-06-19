 »   »   » What Happened To Abhishek Bachchan's Surprise? Aishwarya Rai Spotted Leaving Mumbai With Aaradhya

A few days ago, it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan had planned a surprise for his darling wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor wanted to take his wife on a vacation.

But the diva left for London with her little munchkin sans hubby Abhishek Bachchan. As per a leading daily, the actor has planned for a short vacation and will also shoot for some commercial. More details below.

The Lovely Mother-Daughter Duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were snapped at the Mumbai airport recently. Paparazzi Love Aishwarya's Little Bundle Of Joy The shutterbugs love to click Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cute daughter as they know the little one has her own fan following. Pretty Aishwarya As usual, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was looking damn pretty in her casual outfit at the airport. When Aishwarya Posed With A Fan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very kind and humble in real life. She never disappoints her fans and always poses for the selfies with them. A Fan Posted Aish's Pics A fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted these pictures on Twitter and wrote, ''#AishwaryaRaiBachchan & Aaradhya Last night at Mumbai airport 😃.'' But Where Was Abhishek? A web portal had reported that Abhishek Bachchan was planning to take them on a holiday. "It has been hectic six months for both Abhishek and Aishwarya.'' Their Last Vacation Was In December ''They had gone for a vacation in December last year, to ring in the new year. But they had to cut short their vacation because Aishwarya's father was keeping unwell.'' No Anniversary Celebrations ''The next two-three months, the couple was juggling between the hospital and their work commitments. In fact, in April, Aishwarya and Abhishek completed a decade of marriage but since Aishwarya's father passed away a few days before that, no celebration happened." The Couple Wanted To Relax "Then Aishwarya and Aaradhya headed to Cannes and returned by May end. Now before both Aish and Abhishek begin work on their films, they want to take a break, relax and spend some quality time together.'' What Was The Plan ''They were supposed to leave June 13 and were expected to return by the second week of July, a few weeks before Pro Kabaddi's new season kickstarts."

