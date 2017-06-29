 »   »   » NEW PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted TWINNING With Abhishek Bachchan In New York!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan are love. Ever since the duo has tied knot, they never fail to give us major relationship goals. Abhi & Aish are currently in New York, spending some quality time with each other and their sunshine, Aaradhya Bachchan.

And we got our hands on their latest pictures and boy, they look helluva stylish! Theu duo can be seen sporting a same colour outfits and having a gala time in Manhattan.

Picture Courtesy: Instant Bollywood Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snapped at upper Manhattan, New York and she looks simply stunning! Abhishek With His Fans On the other side, Abhishek Bachchan was seen posing for a picture with some of his lovely fans in New York. Aishwarya With Her Fans Like Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen posing for a selfie with her fans in New York. Aish & Aaradhya Here comes the another picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in which she can be seen roaming on the streets of New York. (Pic Courtesy: Zaynskapoor) Aishwarya With A Crew Member A crew member named Mohamed Afify shared this picture of Mrs Bachchan and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet such a beautiful human and an amazing person like Mrs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan." Aishwarya, On The Work Front Aishwarya will return to India by the July end and very soon she will kick-start the shooting of her next film with Anil Kapoor titled as 'Fanney Khan'. Has Aishwarya Replaced Priyanka For Fanney Khan? A source close to Priyanka Chopra had earlier revealed to a daily, "Priyanka is busy reading Bollywood projects, but nothing has been finalised yet. Out of the many scripts, Priyanka has given her nod just to Fanney Khan." Excited For Aish & Anil? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Anil Kapoor have earlier worked together in Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Taal. This film will mark their third collaboration on the silver screen.

Keep watching this space for more updates.