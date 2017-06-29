 »   »   » TAAL SE TAAL MILA! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Match Her Tunes With Anil Kapoor In Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's droolworthy avatar in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil took everyone by surprise. Post that the light-eyed lady took a nine months break and squeezed in a visit to Cannes Film Festival in between.

While there were speculations doing the rounds about Aishwarya's next film, she chose to return to the big screen with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and KriArj Entertainment's next production Fanney Khan.

Read on to know what's the latest update on this film...

Aishwarya-Abhishek's New York Diaries Ash is currently vacationing in New York with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya. She will resume work once they return in July. The prep for the movie begins in mid July while the film goes on-floors in August. The Shooting Schedule Of Fanney Khan Prernaa Arora who is the co-producer of this musical drama was quoted saying revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "The team starts building the set in Mumbai next month and Anil will kick off shooting in the first week of August. Aishwarya joins him by the month-end and the film will wrap up in a start-to-finish schedule by October." Aishwarya To Play A Singer When quizzed about Aishwarya's role, Prernaa revealed, "Ash was blown away by her glamorous and "highly stylized" character. We took the script to her two months ago and she immediately gave her nod." Aishwarya Rai And Anil Kapoor Won't Be Romancing Each Other Aishwarya will be seen teaming up with Anil Kapoor after almost 17 years. The two worked together in films like Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. However, this time, they don't play each other's love interest. Did Ash Replace Priyanka Chopra In Fanney Khan? There was a buzz that before Ash, the role was offered to Priyanka Chopra but she turned it down because she was unhappy with the script. However Prerna clarified, "Since I came on-board, we've only approached Ash. She was our first and only choice for the film." Fanney Khan Is A Hindi Adaptation Of A Dutch Film Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptaption of the 2000 Dutch release Everybody's Famous directed by Dominique Deruddere. It will be helmed by debutant Atul Manjrekar. The story revolves around a 17-year-old aspiring singer whose career takes off after her unemployed father, who also harbours the dreams of becoming a musician, decides to kidnap the top singer of the country. The original flick was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film catergory at the 73rd Academy Awards. Ash's Role In Fanney Khan Is Unlike What She Played In Jazbaa And Sarbjit Recently Anil and Aishwarya had their first reading together and Prerna reveals that their 'combined energy is unparalled'. She says, "Almost all of Ash's scenes are with Anil. Her character is the complete opposite of her serious turns in Jazbaa and Sarbjit. In our film she is the spunky, enchanting female protagonist." Ash To Debut As A Singer? In Fanney Khan, while Anil Kapoor will churn out multiple songs, Aishwarya too may debut as a singer and belt out her single. While Prerna refused to spill the beans, she did add, "Everyone will be surprised by Ash's turn."

Well, we just can't wait to hear some melody from Ash! What about you guys?