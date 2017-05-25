 »   »   » REJOICE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Reunite With Mani Ratnam For A Romantic Drama

After making us go weak in our knees with her sultry act of a poetess in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released last year, everyone is eagerly waiting for the gorgeous lady to sign a new film.

Though there is no confirmation from Ash yet on her next project, a leading daily DNA has quoted a source close to the actress revealing which will be her next movie.

It's A Mani Ratnam Film Yes, we hear that Ash is all set to reunite with Mani Ratnam for the fourth time after Iruvar, Guru and Raavan. Ash Reveals Why She Took A Break Post Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Recently, while at Cannes, during a FaceTime interview, Ash had said, "I took a break for the past five months because of personal reasons. I'm glad I did. It meant a lot for me personally so I didn't have any professional meetings. I started last week and I liked two subjects already. So, as and when we feel the need and the time is right, we will share the news with you. But I have just started listening to scripts. Until then, I had taken time off for work for my family, especially for my mother." She Liked The Script Of Mani Ratnam's Next Reportedly, among the two films that she claimed she has liked, one is Mani's next project. A Romantic Drama A source close to the actress was quoted as saying to DNA, "Yes, Ash and Mani are doing a film together. It's a romantic drama, which will be a bilingual and will be made in Hindi and Tamil. The two were in talks for a film for years and it's finally happening." Is She Teaming With Hubby Abhishek For A Film? Recently there were reports about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being approached to do a film titled Gulab Jamun with her hubby Abhishek. When asked about it, Ash said, "We have been approached for Gulab Jamun, but baaki baaton ka I don't know what to say. We have heard the script, that's all." On Replacing Big B As A Host In Kaun Banega Crorepati Also, lately there have been rumours doing the rounds about Ash replacing father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan as a host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Ask the actress about this and she laughingly says, "You tell me where that started!" All Her Dazzling Appearances From Cannes This Year Isn't she making you skip a heartbeat?

