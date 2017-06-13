 »   »   » GOING VIRAL! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks So Gorgeous On This Magazine Cover (Vintage Pics)

A throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the cover of MOVIE Magazine is going viral on the Internet. She is a timeless beauty and still looks the same. Remember her recent Cannes appearance with that fairy tale gown?

In the picture below, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is looking stunning in her black one shoulder dress. Also, check out some more vintage pictures of the most beautiful woman on the planet. You can thank us later!

Aishwarya On MOVIE Magazine's Cover The tag line of this beautiful magazine cover reads, "Aishwarya's ANGRY tirade against Jackie!" Early Start Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot her first commercial when she was in the 9th standard. She Was A Successful Model Mrs Bachchan started her career with modelling and became one of the most famous models of the country. Aishwarya's Modelling Ads Prior to being crowned as Miss World, Aishwarya did a lot of modelling assignments including some saree brands. Even After Losing The Miss India Title, She Became Successful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not win the Miss India 1994 crown and was a second runner up but that did not stop her from climbing the success ladder. Bollywood Calling Aishwarya Rai's Bollywood career took off as soon as she became Miss World 1994. Her First Movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first Bollywood movie. The film also featured Bobby Deol in the lead role. Now A Famous Movie Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one the most famous and loved actresses of Bollywood even at the age of 43. On The Work Front The gorgeous actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and made headlines more than the lead couple of the movie, Ranbir and Anushka. What's Next? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might work with hubby Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's next.

